Authorities identify woman, 67, found dead after fire at Northwest Arkansas home

Police have released the identify of a woman found dead after a fire early Saturday in Northwest Arkansas.

The Springdale Police Department said no foul play is suspected in the death of 67-year-old Carolyn Sluss.

Crews received a 911 call shortly before 2 a.m. about a fire at 2101 Hudson St. and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames, according to Jim Vaughn, assistant fire chief.

Two family members met firefighters telling them of one person remained in the house.

Firefighters attempted to rescue the woman, who was later identified as Sluss, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other family member was transported to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, Vaughn said.

The cause of the fire isn't yet known.