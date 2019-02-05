State Capitol briefs

Black Caucus gets zone-plan update

Members of the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus were asked Monday to encourage investors to participate in a federal program that offers tax deferrals for investments in qualified "opportunity zones," despite the fact that not all of the rules for the program have been released.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission has designated 85 such opportunity zones -- out of 340 eligible areas around the state -- under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was signed by President Donald Trump in 2017.

Such opportunity zones were created to spur investment in low-income communities through a system of tax breaks.

Certain businesses, such as country clubs, racetracks and massage parlors, are exempt from receiving such benefits under rules already approved by the U.S. Treasury Department, according to the development commission. Mike Preston, the director of the agency, said the state is still waiting on the release of a second and third batch of rules governing the program. The release of those rules, Preston said, has likely been delayed because of the 35-day-long government shutdown that ended last month.

Speaking to the Legislative Black Caucus, Preston said the state would work with investors and the federal government in an effort to obtain waivers for any business that invests now in opportunity zones, only to later be affected by a future rule.

"Go ahead and do it if you have capital gains" to invest, Preston said as a word of advice to the caucus.

-- John Moritz

Sponsor modifying bill on home design

The sponsor of bill that would bar cities and counties from regulating home-design features paused the legislation Monday to make several minor changes.

Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said he was working with the Arkansas Municipal League -- which advocates for cities -- to clarify sections of the Senate Bill 170 that caused the group concern.

Hester said there were five hurdles that he and the Municipal League worked through Monday. The group was the bill's most vocal critic as it passed through the Senate Committee on City, County and Local Affairs last week.

The most substantial change, Hester said, would "grandfather" in any current regulations that cities may already have in place. The other changes would mostly shore up language, clarifying that the bill applies to single-family housing, for example.

Hester, a real estate developer, introduced the bill in response to proposals from several Northwest Arkansas cities last year that were ultimately tabled. The proposals would have placed restrictions on the exterior appearance and design of homes.

SB170 would still allow structure regulations related to safety and in certain locations, such as historic districts.

Hester has said such home-design regulations unnecessarily drive up home prices.

He expects to amend the bill later this week with agreeable language from the Municipal League.

"I think this is how the people of Arkansas expect us to act," Hester said. "We have something we disagree on; if we work hard, work together, we'll end up coming to terms we both agree on."

-- Hunter Field

Commerce agency bill filed in House

State Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, filed legislation Monday that would merge various state entities into the newly created state Department of Commerce.

House Bill 1371 would merge 26 state entities into the Department of Commerce. They include state Division of Aeronautics, Development Finance Authority, Economic Development Commission, Arkansas Rehabilitation Services, Waterways Commission, Department of Workforce Services, state Bank Department, Insurance Department, and Securities Department.

HB1371 is the final bill of the 16-bill package that would implement Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to reduce the number of state agencies that report to him from 42 to 15. Davis said the bills eventually will be withdrawn in about two weeks and a consolidated measure introduced. The bills have been introduced over the past several weeks to allow the public and lawmakers to begin reviewing parts of what's expected to be a bill encompassing more than 1,500 pages.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bid to trim budget of House advances

A resolution cutting 15 percent off the operating appropriations for the House of Representatives was recommended unanimously Monday by the House Management Committee.

The draft bill would cut total appropriations from $13,199,730 to $11,212,597, shaving off nearly $2 million. The bill does not reduce the number of House employees, but does increase the pay grade for some positions.

"This should not in any way threaten our ability to operate, but it sends a strong signal to other agencies to find ways to save," said Buddy Johnson, House parliamentarian.

Some expenses in the proposal would be cut in half. The appropriation for per diem and mileage for members who attend the Institute of Legislative Procedure, House Legislative Orientation and other meetings held before convening the session was slashed from $200,000 to $100,000. Likewise, the budgeted amount for information technology expenses was halved from $500,000 to $250,000 under the proposal.

The largest cut came from reducing by nearly $1 million the reserve amount paid to defray any necessary future expenses, going from more than $3 million to just more than $2.1 million.

-- Jeannie Roberts

Child care measure clears House 93-0

The House on Monday overwhelming passed a bill aimed at encouraging Arkansans to start child care businesses by making the licensing requirements for such businesses available online as well as studying which regulations may be excessive.

State Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, said she decided to sponsor House Bill 1225 because of a lack of child care options in her native Perry County.

The text of the measure states "there is a lack of qualified and affordable child care facilities in rural Arkansas," and that potential operators of such facilities "may consider the prospect of opening a child care facility burdensome, overwhelming, and cost-prohibitive."

The bill would require the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education to conduct a review of the rules and regulations for the licensing of a child-care center, and to prepare a report for a House committee that lists any regulations that go above and beyond federal regulations.

Bentley's bill is one of five pieces of legislation being championed by Republican women in both chambers as part of their "Dream Big" initiative. HB1225 passed the House by a 93-0 vote on Monday.

-- John Moritz

HB1368 would scrap daylight saving time

A state representative on Monday revived an attempt to eliminate daylight saving time in Arkansas.

House Bill 1368 by Rep. Sarah Capp, R-Ozark, would make Arkansas the third state to observe standard time year-round.

The bill would exempt the state from the federally mandated daylight saving time, which shifts the clock forward from the first Sunday in March to first Sunday in November. Arizona and Hawaii operate under standard time year-round.

Federal law allows for states to opt out of daylight saving time, but they cannot adopt daylight saving time year-round.

Florida and California both passed laws last year to eliminate standard time in those states, but those wouldn't take effect until Congress amends the law to allow such a change (a proposal to do so has been introduced).

In March, the Congressional Research Office found that 16 states have proposed legislation to adopt a permanent time variation.

Daylight saving time was enacted during World War I to conserve energy.

Rep. Stephen Meeks, R-Greenbrier, introduced a measure similar to HB1368 in 2015, but it was soundly defeated on the House floor 11-69.

-- Hunter Field

House gives nod to breast-milk bill

Legislation that would prompt the Department of Health to establish standards for the distribution of human breast milk passed the House on Monday.

Arkansas does not have an established human milk bank, leaving mothers who either cannot produce milk for their babies, or mothers who produce too much milk, to use informal "sharing" networks, often through social media, or to use costlier out-of-state milk banks, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported last year.

House Bill 1176 is intended to set minimum standards for such programs and to encourage nonprofits to launch depositories and banks for human breast milk, said state Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville, the sponsor of the legislation.

Pilkington said Monday that he first considered establishing a state-sponsored milk bank but abandoned that idea after determining it would cost about $1.5 million.

His legislation passed the House by a 94-0 vote Monday, moving the bill to the Senate.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2018 Breastfeeding Report Card, 73.8 percent of infants born in 2015 were breast-fed at some point, though only 20.4 percent were breast-fed exclusively through six months, as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Nationally, 24.9 percent of babies born in 2015 were exclusively breast-fed through six months.

-- John Moritz

