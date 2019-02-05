Collecting fish in a barrel

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that states have the right to tax online purchases, and Arkansas can do that just as soon as lawmakers pass a law establishing a framework for collecting those taxes. Amazon already collects and remits sales tax to our state, but what about eBay? Etsy? Arkies shop at too many other sites to let those tax dollars go uncollected.

While some lawmakers took a pledge to never raise taxes, establishing a framework to collect online tax dollars shouldn't violate that oath. Under state law, online shoppers are already supposed to report their purchases and pay a use tax. Most simply don't--because it can be difficult to fill out the right forms or remember every single online purchase. And enforcement is downright impossible because the state would have to employ thousands of people to track online purchases. It's not feasible.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says shoppers should be paying a use tax on "purchased items outside Arkansas that would be taxable if purchased in Arkansas (including items from catalogs, TV advertisements, magazines, the Internet, etc.)"

The law is already on the books. Arkansas just needs to enforce it.

Let's get to it.

Editorial on 02/05/2019