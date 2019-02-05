Police Beat

Gunfire reported at LR residence

Officers were investigating a report of gunfire at a residence in the 13400 block of Cantrell Road Monday, but no one had been shot, police said.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes said Monday that officers responded to the residence around 11 a.m. after a report of a person lying on the ground.

The spokesman said that shots had been fired inside the residence, but that no one had been hit by the gunfire. One person was being treated for cuts, police said.

Jared Cohen, a five-year resident who lives across the street, said the people in the house mainly "kept to themselves," but on occasion he's heard loud fighting.

Police are reviewing previous calls to that address.

Barnes said authorities were investigating what led up to the shots being fired.

Police had made no arrests as of early Monday afternoon.

Barnes said the location was unusual because the residence faces a very busy street with several businesses and offices nearby.

The incident caused minor traffic congestion in the area.

Metro on 02/05/2019