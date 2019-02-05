Idaho suit seeks execution-drug list

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s attempt to withhold information about the source of its lethal injection drugs is similar to hiding the type of ammunition used by firing squads or the brand of rope used in a hanging, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho told a state judge on Monday.

The arguments from the ACLU’s Ritchie Eppink came at the close of a trial pitting the Idaho Department of Corrections against a University of Idaho professor who sued for access to execution documents under the state’s Public Records Act.

Similar lawsuits have been filed across the U.S., including Arkansas, in recent years with varying results, as prison officials struggle to find lethal injection drug suppliers in the wake of sometimes botched executions.

Professor Aliza Cover, who studies how the public interacts with the death penalty, requested the documents from prison officials in 2017.

She sued after the state

largely denied her request, and Judge Lynn Norton heard closing arguments in the case on Monday.

Idaho Department of Correction officials fear that revealing information about where they obtained the lethal drugs used in executions in 2011 and 2012 will prompt protests by anti-death penalty advocates and cause other

lethal drug suppliers to refuse to sell to the state.

Jessica Kuehn, Corrections Department attorney, said the Idaho Legislature has given the Board of Correction the authority to determine which documents to withhold from public record releases, and the courtroom is not the forum to contest that.

