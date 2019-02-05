In the governor's heart

I don't know that people change.

I hope we can, that we are not fixed by genes and early training, that we can grow up and come to an understanding of how and why we got things wrong in the past.

I suspect we learn there are some things we should not say out loud. That we learn to suppress our impolitic urges and to control the wild ravings in our heads. We can decide not to behave like jerks even if we find ourselves wanting to. And maybe that is good enough.

We cannot know each other's hearts. Sometimes it seems we can't even know our own. Are we acting out of genuine selflessness or simply because we want to present to the world the image of a selfless man? Is our remorse genuine or a manifestation of self-pity? Is our love real or a myth we enlist to avoid facing ourselves alone? Happy are the emotionally incurious, for they shall blithely proceed.

For all practical purposes, you are what you do. You're a good person if you do good things, if you help your neighbor, if you work to make the world a bit nicer and safer, if you give other people the benefit of the doubt. You're a bad person if you hurt others and break things and ruin surprises. Most of us have been bad people at some point in our lives, so most of us understand the occasional lapse in judgment or joke that falls flat. Most of us have empathy because most of us have been there. Making a bad joke does not necessarily make you a bad person.

Yet the sort of bad joke you make might constitute what the poker players call a "tell." It might indicate an area of insecurity. It might reveal some deep ugliness. But it might just be a miscalculation--a moment of regrettable social awkwardness.

I don't know what to make of the mess Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has gotten into. I do know that even in the dark days of the 1980s white people did not routinely darken their faces for sport and expect it to go unchallenged. I know that people made--and some still make--a game of wearing the most inappropriate Halloween costume they can think of, either to display their "courage" or to make some kind of point about nothing being off limits for satire. I know people say and do things for effect, and that it's probably possible to tell a racist joke while not being racist yourself.

Just as it's possible to employ racist dog whistles and codes to signal your solidarity with a mob you'd never associate with in your private life.

I don't know Northam's heart. It is difficult to believe he hadn't seen his 1984 medical school yearbook until last Friday. But maybe it's even more difficult to believe that none of the governors' political enemies had made use of the page until last Friday, either. I have a feeling if I'd been doing opposition research on Northam, I'd have found that photograph.

And I know that were I in Northam's position, I'd have at least looked at that yearbook before. I might not have bought a copy, either, but I'd have looked at it. I find his claims incredible. It's not impossible that he'd never seen it, I suppose. But it seems to run against the nature of someone who'd pose for a photo alongside his restored Corvette.

It seems to run against the nature of someone who would hold himself out for public office.

I also find it incredible that, having admitted he was in the photograph (though not saying whether he was in blackface or under the Klansman's robes), he would later turn around and deny his participation in the photograph. Could he really be that confused? To include the sheepish confession that he'd once applied shoe polish to his face for a dance contest in which he dressed as Michael Jackson feels like a crafted admission designed to make his denial a little more believable--like he'd tell us if he was the guy in blackface or Klan robes, because it was, like, no big deal.

Dude, c'mon.

I'm willing to believe the governor has grown up since 1984, and that he's no longer the sort of jerk who thinks blackface and Klan robes are clever ways to épater la bourgeoisie. I'm even willing to believe there's a chance it's not him in the photograph. But I'm not willing to believe he never saw those photos.

Maybe someone was playing a stupid joke on him back in 1984.

But the main thing is that when you're in your mid-20s your actions ought to have consequences. Kids in their teens and 20s routinely go to jail for dumb decisions. I don't have any problem holding governors and Supreme Court justices accountable for things they did while they were in school.

There are people who believe they can do what they want. I've known a few. They are usually (but not always) white males from relatively privileged backgrounds who have been put in their positions by virtue of generational wealth and family connections, to make the most of whatever modest talents they might possess. (That's why so many of them seem to go into politics; it is a business that requires little beyond cynicism, a certain animal cunning and the willingness to hold oneself out as a moral paragon while servicing various check-writers and invisible potentates.)

They have advantages and, like most of us, they take these advantages for granted. We probably shouldn't blame them for that.

But we can mark them for their behavior, when they indulge in little cruelties and when they commit serious crimes. We can hold them accountable, even for things they did in their teens and 20s. We aren't bound by the rules of evidence. We can register their smirks and unconvincing denials. We can judge them.

And we can wonder if they have genuinely changed, or if they've just figured out how to play the game. How to keep their disdain for working people hidden behind focus-grouped smiles.

So long as they don't grift too much I guess we can't complain. We don't know their hearts.

The only thing to go on is what they do.

------------v------------

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@arkansasonline.com and read his blog at blooddirtandangels.com.

Editorial on 02/05/2019