Cannot catch a break

On the closing of performances of Hamilton in Chicago due to the impact of the polar vortex: Once again, Hamilton is dispatched by Brrrrr.

DOUG KILGORE

Sherwood

Another bag of cash

Well, the chicken houses of southwest Arkansas should rest easy now that one of the larger foxes is back in Little Rock. Apparently, former state Rep. Nate Bell has been called on to defeat an attempt to save the state a couple of million dollars. Senate Bill 113 would merge the Arkansas Insurance Marketplace into the stable hands of the Arkansas Insurance Department and would save money and end duplication of skill sets.

The fact that another former state legislator has been given a bag of money to perform an unnecessary state job should make Arkansas citizens say "No more."

JIM LITES

Little Rock

Why the shutdown?

Is there anyone in our great country that can fully explain why "we" even had a shutdown?

It proves nothing except the people in Congress and the president simply cannot accomplish what it is we send them to Washington to do.

The people who allegedly run the country (maybe that is a typo, it should be ruin the country) snipe at each other, make stupid statements like "I am proud to shut down the government," and generally make many false statements that they expect us to swallow.

And just what is a partial shutdown anyway? The military gets paid--oops, except that branch called the United States Coast Guard. Those very brave men and women who actually do something to protect us. I guess they are so well-paid that our Coasties can afford to work and not get paid, along with 800,000 other workers (notice I do not call Congress and the president workers).

It should be illegal to shut down the government unless Congress and our braggart-in-chief are the only ones who miss payroll and cannot travel outside of D.C. until they do their job!

I am so glad I do not belong to either party, as I think and act independently.

RICK RENNER

Little Rock

Much fairer solution

I find it interesting Gov. Asa Hutchinson wants to cut personal taxes for the wealthiest.

At the same time they are trying to figure out how to pay for the roads and have mentioned increasing taxes on gasoline.

I have an idea: Walmart and J.B. Hunt probably have most of the trucks in Arkansas. They are also two of the wealthiest families in Arkansas. Their trucks are much harder on the highways than my one 2006 Mazda van.

I say we need to increase their taxes, not cut them, to help pay for the highways all their trucks travel on Arkansas roadways.

Nothing against them personally; I think it's a much fairer solution.

JUDY ZIMPEL

Little Rock

Kindness on display

Is the attribute of kindness limited solely to human beings? I'm not a pet owner, but I imagine a loud chorus of "no way!" would arise from pet owners worldwide in answer to that question.

How then, I would ask, did that behavior come to be present in non-humans? Do domesticated animals learn to act kindly from observing their masters? Unfortunately, many domesticated animals do not see much human kindness to emulate, but perhaps those that do simply ape human kindness or reciprocate kindness shown to them.

But how does that explain kindly acts observed in wild animals? I have read or heard of dolphins rescuing or helping people lost at sea. Wild elephants have been observed showing concern or respect when a person or another elephant dies. Koko, the lowland female gorilla that was taught sign language, cared for pet kittens much like a human would. One particularly interesting case I watched on AETN involved a cub-less lioness attaching herself to a mother lioness and her cubs during a drought and severe food shortage. She stayed with the cubs so their mother could range long distances in search of food. She was so devoted to the cubs that she would not leave them often enough to feed herself and eventually died from starvation.

Indeed, how to explain such behavior other than by a spark of divine will that still remains even in some of the wild creatures of this planet: a thumbprint, if you will, of their creator.

JOHN McPHERSON

Searcy

This sinner repents

Michael Sanders, in his letter Saturday, says he believes that LGBTQ behavior is a sin, likening it to lying, stealing, cheating, killing, etc. He goes on to say that he unable to judge or condemn anyone, yet states in essence that my love for my husband and our 37-year life together is a sin.

No doubt, he relies on Leviticus, which refers to a man lying with another man instead of his wife as an abomination, to make this assertion. It should be noted that this imagined scenario is a married man committing adultery (the sin) with another male. But let's not forget what else the Bible calls abominations: things like eating shellfish, working on Sundays, eating pork, wearing mixed-fabrics clothing, tattoos, and trimming your beard.

He goes on to say that this sin (or any sin) must be acknowledged, confessed to, and repented. So, Mr. Sanders, here I go.

I am a gay male (acknowledgment); I am a gay male who is in love and has been in a stable loving relationship with another man (my now husband) for the past 37 glorious years of my life, and I apologize (repent) for wearing silk and cotton clothes and trimming my beard. But hey, how can a gay man be fashionable without the latter two?

ROBERT MINARCIN

North Little Rock

Editorial on 02/05/2019