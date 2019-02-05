LIVE UPDATES: Vanderbilt at Arkansas

Vanderbilt 8, Arkansas 6 - 15:57 left first half

The Razorbacks got off to a great start offensively with Isaiah Joe burying his first 3 of the night and Mason Jones knocking down on of his own. Arkansas jumped out to that 6-0 lead, but Vanderbilt has scored eight unanswered to take a lead into the first media timeout.

Aaron Nesmith and Matt Ryan each have a 3 for the Commodores in the opening minutes. Clevon Brown has the other bucket. Arkansas has missed its last four shots since Joe and Jones' triples and Adrio Bailey was hit with a foul on a moving screen just before the break.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Harris, Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Adrio Bailey and Daniel Gafford.

Coming off an emotional win at LSU, getting off to a good start to alleviate any doubt of a letdown is big, I think. Arkansas shot the ball extremely well in Baton Rouge and got key contributions from Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and Gabe Osabuohien. We'll see if Embery-Simpson can finally string a pair of impressive shooting nights together. Jalen Harris' jumper was a weapon against the Tigers, too. He knocked down all three of his midrange jumpers as well as his fourth 3-pointer in SEC play in the win. Arkansas has to like its chances anytime he shoots the ball efficiently.

As usual, turning Vanderbilt over will be important. Arkansas is forcing a turnover at the third-highest rate in the league - 21.8 percent. The Commodores want to bring the game to a halt. Per KenPom, their 19.2 seconds per possession offensively is the slowest mark in the SEC. Another place the Razorbacks have a distinct advantage is inside the arc. SEC opponents have shot 55.6 percent on 2-point field goals against Vanderbilt, which is dead last by a fairly large margin. LSU is 13th at 53.9 percent.

Vanderbilt's starters: Saben Lee, Clevon Brown, Matt Ryan, Simisola Shittu and Aaron Nesmith.

It isn't difficult to understand why the Commodores are yet to win a game in SEC play. According to KenPom, Vanderbilt ranks last in the league in offensive efficiency, scoring a woeful 93.7 points per 100 possessions, while placing 12th in defensive efficiency - 113.4 points per 100 possessions - ahead of only Georgia and Texas A&M. If there is one thing coach Bryce Drew's team is good at it's getting to the line. The Commodores have the second-best free throw rate (FTA/FGA) in the SEC at 43.6 percent. Only LSU gets to the line more in conference games. But, Vanderbilt ranks last in the SEC in free throw shooting.

Offensively, Nesmith and Lee lead the way, averaging 14.9 and 13.9 points per game, respectively, in conference. Lee has been on a bit of scoring tear of late, scoring at least 13 points in each of the team's last six games and 17.5 points in that span on 48 percent shooting. Shittu is Vanderbilt's best interior player, scoring 9.1 points and grabbing 6.5 boards in league play. Shittu leads all SEC freshmen in rebounding.