Man, 28, killed in single-vehicle crash in southeast Arkansas, police say

A 28-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Chicot County on Monday morning, police said.

Conditions were wet and foggy when Carlterrial Brown’s 2009 Ford drifted out of the southbound lane of U.S. 65 shortly after 7:30 a.m north of Eudora, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. The Ford then struck a culvert before coming to rest in a ditch on the opposite side of the road, the report states.

According to troopers, Brown, who was from Arlington, Texas, died at the scene.

At least 37 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures show.