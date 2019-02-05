McMahon sparks No. 16 Louisville

Baylor guard Moon Ursin (12) celebrates a score against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Ryan McMahon knows No. 16 Louisville's offense is likely to change, and quickly, when he makes a three-pointer.

How quickly?

"The next possession," he said Monday night after scoring 12 points in a span of 83 seconds in the second half as the Cardinals used a 14-3 run to pull away and beat No. 11 Virginia Tech 72-64 on Monday night. "[Christen Cunningham] and [Dwayne Sutton], they do a great job just when I hit one they keep going back to me until the well is dry."

McMahon had scored three points when he made three free throws with 11:53 to play. He then added 3 three-pointers, the last with 10:30 left after a three by Ty Outlaw for the Hokies, to bolster the Cardinals (17-6, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). It is Louisville's 15th consecutive victory in the series.

"He does it in practice all the time, so it's not really a surprise when he makes one or two. You know the next one is going to go in and the next one," said Jordan Nwora, who along with Sutton added 15 points.

McMahon finished with 17 points, his second-highest total of the season.

"For Ryan to do what he did there in the middle of the second half just took some wind out of their sails," Louisville Coach Chris Mack said

Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 21 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker 17 for the Hokies (18-4, 7-3), who lost for the first time in 12 home games. Virginia Tech has not beaten its old Metro Conference rival since Feb. 13, 1991.

The Hokies were coming off a record-setting game in which they allowed just 9 field goals and 24 points in a 47-24 victory against then-No. 23 North Carolina State, but McMahon accounted for half that total with his blistering second-half display.

The Cardinals reached 24 points on McMahon's three-pointer 7:18 before halftime.

Virginia Tech played without second-leading scorer Justin Robinson (14.4 ppg, left foot) and reserve forward P.J. Horne (undisclosed).

"I thought we hung in there pretty good tonight. We just had too many turnovers in the second half relative to what gives us out best chance to win," Virginia Tech Coach Buzz Williams said.

Ten of Virginia Tech's 13 giveaways came after halftime.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 1 BAYLOR 74, NO. 14 TEXAS 68

AUSTIN, Texas -- Moon Ursin scored 20 points and top-ranked Baylor held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by No. 14 Texas to get a tough victory and put a huge gap between the Lady Bears and the rest of the league in their chase for a ninth consecutive Big 12 championship.

Baylor was in control and leading 61-42 to start the fourth quarter before the Longhorns stormed back with a 20-6 run that cut the lead to five. Danni Williams made two three-pointers and a layup off a mid-court steal in an eight-point burst.

The Lady Bears finally put the game away with Chloe Jackson's two free throws with eight seconds left.

Kalani Brown scored 13 of her 15 in the second half for Baylor (20-1, 10-0 Big 12).

Sug Sutton and Williams each scored 19 for Texas (18-5, 8-3).

Baylor has won 19 of the last 20 matchups with Texas, and hasn't lost in Austin since 2010. The Lady Bears also notched their 32nd consecutive Big 12 regular season road win. This latest one gives Baylor a three-game lead in the Big 12.

Baylor clinched last season's title on Texas' home court and were looking for another romp until Texas rallied. It was just the second time in 10 games a Big 12 opponent has stayed within 10 points of Baylor.

NO. 10 MARYLAND 80, ILLINOIS 66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Freshman Shakira Austin scored 17 points to help No. 10 Maryland beat Illinois.

Taylor Mikesell added 14 points for Maryland (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten), which moved into a tie with Rutgers for the top spot in the conference. The two teams will play on Sunday at Rutgers..

Brandi Beasley scored 17 points for Illinois (9-13, 1-10). Sarah Shewan and Alex Wittinger added 16 and 15 points respectively for the Illini.

Illinois stayed in the game until the final quarter. Maryland went cold in the third quarter, shooting 5 of 18 from the field.

