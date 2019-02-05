New leaf blower and too many leaves

I think leaf blowers are going to go into the same category I used to put vacuum cleaners. We have always had dogs and when we had carpet, I was on the frequent flyer plan for carpet cleaners and I think I got a new vacuum cleaner every other year. I have had them all from Electrolux to Hoover, from the Oreck to now 3 Dyson's. Several years ago we got rid of the last remnant of carpeting so my current Dyson may be my last. Now it seems to be leaf blowers that we buy quite frequently. We have a decent sized yard and it is loaded with mature oak trees, thus we have a lot of leaves. In the spring we have the pollen tassels to deal with, so a leaf blower is a must have tool for us. I do not want to drag around an extension cord, but our most recent gas-powered backpack blower just quit. In addition to a short shelf life (for the Carson's), I hate putting gas into the small gas tank, finding the right can that has the gas and oil mixed, and then pulling the cord to get it started.



So I have thrown in the towel and bought a battery rechargeable leaf blower.

It is lightweight and not nearly as noisy as the gas powered one, but unfortunately not quite as powerful. It will do. I studied them all and while there are some that are more powerful, they are heavy and handheld. This one is not the cheapest but not the most expensive. The beauty of the backpack is you could distribute the weight. I cannot find a battery rechargeable backpack blower, so I got this one. An added benefit is that it is the same brand and power of my weed-eater so the batteries are interchangeable. And since I already had some charged batteries, I was good to go as soon as I brought it home. It was heavenly that to start it you just had to squeeze the handle. I am in love! I blew leaves out of beds and went through two batteries before I decided to call it a day. I also spent time with my old (unfortunately corded)

leaf sucker-upper and I made loads of leaf mulch.



Did I get the yard finished? Not by a long shot, but if I do a bit weekly I will probably have it totally done by the time the pollen starts to fall.