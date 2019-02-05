Newton County man's body found

The body of a Newton County man reported missing last month was found Monday, according to the county sheriff.

Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said in a news release that Doug Shaddox's body was found less than a mile from his residence. Shaddox had been reported missing Jan. 21.

Wheeler said the body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

Arkansas State Police, the National Park Service and the Newton County coroner's office assisted with the investigation.

State Desk on 02/05/2019