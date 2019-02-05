NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Striped bass are moving back to south end of the lake as the water clears, reports Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina. Water has been muddy from recent rain.

Fish for stripers where seagulls are feeding on threadfin shad or locate schools of shad with a depth finder. Use brood minnows or shad for bait.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends fishing for black bass with Alabama rigs, jerk baits, crawdad-colored crank baits or jig and pigs.

Try for crappie on the south half of the lake with minnows or jigs fished 10 to 20 feet deep around brush.

Beaver tailwater

Natalie Howe at Beaver Dam Store said drift-fishing from a boat is the best way to fish because of prolonged power generation at Beaver Dam.

Bait fishermen should try Power Bait in bright colors. Nightcrawlers or worms are good bait. The top lures are small jigs, small spoons and countdown Rapalas.

Fly fishing with streamers may work for fly fishing in the high, fast water.

Lake Fayetteville

Al Perea at the lake office recommends fishing for black bass with a jig and pig.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie fishing has improved. Try the deep end of the lake with jigs. Good colors are blue and white or red and yellow.

Catfish are biting small pieces of liver.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with soft plastics rigged any style. Alabama rigs are working well. Try top-water lures such as a Zara Spook in low light.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie five to 10 feet deep with minnows or small jigs.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs, jerk baits or jig and pigs.

Table Rock Lake

Fishing guide Pete Wenners said black bass fishing is tough. The deep bite is still best. Find schools of shad with a depth finder and work a jigging spoon or ice fishing jig around the school 30 to 60 feet deep.

Sports on 02/05/2019