NWA outdoor briefs

Quail Forever sets banquet

The Ozark Prairie chapter of Quail Forever will host its first Quail Forever banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fayetteville Town Center on Mountain Street.

The family friendly, casual evening will include dinner and drinks. Kids' activities will be available for the youngest attendees. A silent and a live auction will also be part of the festivities.

Auction and prize items include firearms, hunting trip packages and an Arkansas duck stamp print signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation will present an update on the Springdale nature center.

Tickets start at $50 for an individual and $75 for a couple. Additionally, two tiers of sponsor tables are available. All ticket sales include a Quail Forever membership. To get your tickets or inquire about sponsor levels, visit pheasantsforeverevents.org or email ozarkprairieqf@gmail.com.

Hike identifies winter trees

A hike along the Back 40 trail network in Bella Vista on Saturday will teach hikers how to identify dormant winter trees by their bark and branches.

Cris and Eleanor Jones, Northwest Arkansas master naturalists, will lead the 2.5-mile hike of moderate difficulty. Meet at 1 p.m. at the Bear Hollow trailhead. The hike will end at the Tower Trailhead. Free shuttle service back to Bear Hollow trailhead will be provided.

The hike is on dirt trail. Friendly dogs on leashes are welcome. It's the first in a series of monthly educational hikes on the Back 40 trails hosted by the city of Bella Vista.

For more information call Cassi Lapp, Bella Vista communications manager, 479-876-1255.

Talk discusses river before lake

A free program about life on the White River before construction of Beaver Lake is set for 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Susan Young with the Shiloh Museum in Springdale, will show photos taken along the river before the reservoir was built in the mid-1960s. The photos are part of the museum's collection.

For information about all the park's programs and activities call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Lost Valley closed for work

Lost Valley, near Boxley in the Buffalo National River area, is closed while improvements are made on the hiking trail, entrance road and parking area. The work is expected to be finished in late February.

Team Trail welcomes anglers

Registration is open for 2019 Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournaments. Anglers fish in two-person teams in tournaments. All are held at Beaver Lake.

There is a membership fee of $50 per angler. Entry fee is $100 per boat for each tournament. There are five season tournaments and a two-day championship. Registration forms are available at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers and Bella Vista, Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville and Bradford Marine and ATV in Springdale.

For details visit www.fishnwatt.com.

Sports on 02/05/2019