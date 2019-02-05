O-line target says Texas is Arkansas' biggest threat

The University of Arkansas is one of two schools standing out to junior offensive lineman Jaylen Garth after his visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

Garth, 6-5, 280 pounds, of Port Neches-Groves in Texas has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Mississippi State and others.

He arrived in Fayetteville on Friday and left Sunday. Spending time with Coach Chad Morris and offensive line coach Dustin Fry highlighted the trip.

"It went pretty good," Garth said. "I liked it a lot up here. Coach Fry and Coach Morris ... just everything basically. I don't know how to explain it, honestly. I feel real comfortable up here."

Prior to his Arkansas trip, Garth had visited Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama.

"I like Arkansas and Texas the most right now," Garth said.

The Hogs were the second school to extend an offer to Garth on May 1, with Texas A&M being the first. He understands Morris took over a struggling program, but he is confident change is coming for the better.

"In talking to Coach Morris, I know where he came from, where he was before and how he's changed," Garth said. "I feel like I could trust him."

Garth has a good vibe with Morris and Fry.

"They just have family-type presences," Garth said.

Being a Razorback would be a smooth transition for Garth because of the Hogs' offense.

"If I did go to Arkansas, it wouldn't be that difficult of transition because my school and Arkansas run basically the same stuff," Garth said. "And coach Fry, I just feel comfortable with him."

Garth, who's considering business as his major, liked what he saw of the Jerry and Gene Jones Academic Center.

"I liked the facilities a lot, especially the academic center," Garth said. "That was really nice."

It appears Garth will make a second trip to Fayetteville in the near future.

"I'm thinking about around the spring," he said.

Hogs on short list

Arkansas looks to be in good shape with junior-college linebacker Lakia Henry, who's expected to announce his college decision at noon Wednesday.

Henry, 6-1, 225, of Dodge City Community College in Kansas will decide from among Arkansas, Texas and Ole Miss. He committed to Tennessee in May, but reopened his recruitment Jan. 5.

He officially visited the Hogs for the LSU game Nov. 10. He officially visited Ole Miss on Jan. 25-27, and Texas on Thursday through Saturday. He then traveled to Fayetteville for an unofficial visit Sunday.

Henry and Razorback linebacker De'Jon Harris have become good friends during the recruiting process, and the two hung out together Sunday. He would likely play weak-side linebacker while Harris would play the middle should he ink with the Hogs.

He recorded 110 tackles as a freshman, and had 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and 2 pass breakups this past season. ESPN rates him the No. 1 inside linebacker and No. 4 overall prospect in junior college.

