Officials oppose rapper's call to reward plane-theft plotter

TEXARKANA -- Miller County prosecutors handling the case of a Texarkana teen who attempted to steal a commercial jet so he could attend a concert aren't pleased with reports that rapper Famous Dex intends to treat the young defendant to a free trip, shopping and a concert.

In a video posted to TMZ's website, rapper Famous Dex promised to fly Zemarcuis Scott, 19, to Los Angeles, put him up in the "best" hotel, take him shopping and personally escort him to one of his concerts.

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Black said Monday that he, Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett and probation officials agree that Scott will not be given permission to travel to California while on probation. Defendants serving probationary terms must acquire permission to travel out of the jurisdiction.

"To allow defendant Scott to go to California at the expense of the individual Scott had planned to go see when he tried to steal the plane would be rewarding his criminal activity and would send the wrong kind of message, both to Scott and to others," Black said. "Scott's attempted theft was unsuccessful but some other criminal might advance further in such an attempt, which would certainly pose a danger to innocent people."

Scott pleaded guilty last month to commercial burglary and attempted theft of property for trying to steal an American Airlines twin-engine jet July 4 from the Texarkana Regional Airport. Scott told investigators he meant to fly the small commercial aircraft to a Famous Dex concert in Chicago.

Scott told investigators he wasn't concerned about his lack of experience or training as a pilot because he didn't believe there was much more to the task than pushing buttons and pulling levers. Scott received two concurrent five-year terms of probation, must pay a $1,000 fine and is prohibited from Texarkana Regional Airport property while on probation.

Black said some Internet sites reported Monday that Famous Dex intends to pay the $1,000 fine levied as a condition of Scott's probations.

"I don't like the idea of the rapper paying the defendant's fine," Black said. "The fine is part of the punishment imposed by Judge [Carlton] Jones. If that happens, I intend to file a petition to ask that a special condition of probation be entered and enforced prohibiting the defendant from attending any rap concert during his probationary term.

"The law provides that the court may require a defendant to refrain from frequenting designated places, and I intend to ask for that in this case."

State Desk on 02/05/2019