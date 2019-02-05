100 years ago

Feb. 5, 1919

OZARK -- A petition asking Congress to grant the privilege of building a bridge across the Arkansas river at this place has been numerously signed, and it is believed nine-tenths of the people would have signed had they been given an opportunity. The petition has been forwarded to the Arkansas delegation, asking them to hasten a bill through Congress, in order that the bridge promoters may proceed to arrange and push plans by which it can be built.

50 years ago

Feb. 5, 1969

CONWAY -- A practical joke at Hendrix College two months ago which had authorities worried that a militant antiwar group was organizing on campus was explained last week in a humorous advertisement in the student newspaper. The advertisement, over the names "the apple, Ox and Lord Harthgate," concluded that "we expect any college that tolerates having two students dropped eight miles from town on their birthday, in only their underwear, in forty degree weather, and with their necks chained and padlocked together, will laugh at this joke with us." The three said they had prepared an advertisement and posted a sign asking for membership in the nonexistent Hendrix Chapter of Students for a Democratic Society. Thirty-eight days later, a council of presidents of various student organizations proposed a bill to expell the "suspected subversives," the second advertisement said.

25 years ago

Feb. 5, 1994

• Ken Peacock of Springdale would like to be more obliging, but he can't. He's willing to talk about a $3,000 cashier's check that bore his name, written in 1985 to help eliminate the campaign debt of then-Gov. Bill Clinton. He says he just doesn't know much. He said it was "last weekend or earlier this week" that his father, Charles Peacock of Bald Knob, told him he had signed his son's name to the cashier's check that went to the Clinton campaign. The check is likely to become part of a federal investigation that is focusing in part on whether funds from Madison Guaranty Savings & Loan Association were improperly diverted to pay off political and personal debts of prominent Arkansans, including Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

10 years ago

Feb. 5, 2009

WEST MEMPHIS -- The chairman of the Arkansas State Medical Board remained in critical condition at the Regional Medical Center in Memphis late Wednesday after a bomb exploded in the driveway of his West Memphis home about 8 a.m. Dr. Trent Pierce, 54, who's been in private family practice since 1983, lost sight in his left eye in the blast and had at least three surgeries throughout the day as surgeons worked to salvage his right eye and remove metal shards from his neck and abdomen. "This was not an accidental explosion," said Stuart L. Lowrey, assistant special agent in charge of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' New Orleans Field Division. "We're confident this was a criminal act."

Metro on 02/05/2019