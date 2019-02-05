Rain puts crocs on Australian streets

MELBOURNE, Australia — After weeks of unrelenting heat and bush fires across the continent, torrential rain and flooding in northern Australia have forced hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes in what weather officials describe as an “unprecedented” event.

Since Jan. 26, there has been close to 2 feet of rain in Townsville, a coastal city in the state of Queensland, and up to twice that in surrounding areas, eclipsing records set in 1998 during a flood known as the “Night of Noah.”

“In seven days, we’ve received our annual total rainfall,” said Jenny Hill, the mayor of Townsville. “We’ve never seen weather like this.”

Hill said about 18,000 residents had lost power and hundreds of others had evacuated, including some who left their suburb on a garbage truck. Elsewhere, two police officers were stuck clinging to trees for half an hour af-

ter their car was washed away by floodwaters, while residents reported snakes and crocodiles roaming the streets.

“Cannot stress it enough stay out of the water,” one woman urged on Facebook.

The downpour pushed the nearby Ross River Dam to almost 250 percent of its capacity, forcing the floodgates open as officials instructed people to move to higher ground. Emergency crews, including about 1,500 members of the Australian military, helped rescue people and their pets with inflatable boats and treat others who were injured.

As of Monday, state schools in Townsville and the surrounding areas were closed. Officials also urged residents to save water after the flooding burst pipes and put pressure on treatment plants.

The floods have been declared a catastrophe by the Insurance Council of Australia.