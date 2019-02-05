Senate backs new control of health hub

A bill that would transfer responsibility for the state's health insurance exchange to the Arkansas Insurance Department cleared the Senate in a 32-0 vote on Monday.

Meanwhile, Nate Bell, a former legislator who was hired as interim director of the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace last week, added a new component to an alternative proposal that would keep the marketplace in charge of the exchange and separate from the Insurance Department.

In a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the sponsors of Senate Bill 113, Bell said Monday that the marketplace has enough reserves that it could transfer $925,000 to the state's general budget at the end of this year.

Going forward, he said, the agency would keep a two-year operating reserve and transfer to the state any excess revenue generated by the fee it collects from insurance companies that offer plans on healthcare.gov.

He estimated that contribution would be about $310,000 a year.

The proposal represents "a significant shift from the fiscal impact of SB113 in its current form," Bell wrote in the letter.

"Not only would [the marketplace] have the lowest fee of the State-based Exchanges on the Federal platform (SBE-FP) in the nation, but we would also be producing revenue for the state rather than requiring appropriations of general or special revenue for Exchange operations," Bell wrote.

SB113's lead sponsor -- Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, who said Monday that he hadn't seen the letter -- said Bell's proposal would create a "shadow Arkansas Insurance Department" since the department collects money from insurance-related taxes and fees and returns what it doesn't spend to the state's general budget.

"The health insurance exchange should never be a mechanism to try to get excess revenue, because that affects the premiums that Arkansas families have to pay to buy their insurance," Rapert said.

Hutchinson remains in support of SB113, spokesman J.R. Davis said.

Created by the Legislature in 2013, the marketplace certifies the plans sold in the state through healthcare.gov and helps consumers enroll.

Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr has said his department could handle the marketplace's duties at a cost of about $571,500 a year. By contrast, the marketplace's spending totaled about $2.6 million last year.

Kerr has said he would also eliminate the portion of the fee charged to insurers that supports the marketplace. That portion is equal to 1.25 percent of the premiums for the plans sold through healthcare.gov.

Bell has said he would reduce salaries and other expenses to lower the marketplace's total spending to about $1.5 million a year, allowing the state to reduce the marketplace's portion of the fee to 0.5 percent. Insurance companies pass along the fee to consumers through premiums.

In addition to the portion of the fee that supports the marketplace, the federal government receives a share equal to 3 percent of the premiums for the plans sold through the website.

The federal portion of the fee would remain regardless of whether the marketplace is folded into the Insurance Department.

If the federal portion stays at 3 percent next year, the total fee would be 3.5 percent under Bell's plan or 3 percent under SB113.

Bell's proposal also calls for the Legislature, instead of the marketplace, to set the marketplace's fee.

He would also give the Legislative Council the authority to dissolve the marketplace when the Legislature is not in session if lawmakers decide to do so and the council receives a letter from the governor and leaders of the House and Senate.

He would also subject the agency to annual audits by legislative auditors and require it to present contracts for more than $100,000 to the Legislative Council for review. He said he spoke to several legislators about the proposal on Monday.

On the Senate floor, Rapert dismissed the proposal.

He noted that Senate Bill 113 would follow the recommendation of a subcommittee formed by the Legislative Council in 2017 to study options for the marketplace's future.

"With 18 months of study, when we begged and asked for information so that we could properly monitor this, and they would not provide it, coming to us in the 11th hour after a decision has already been made to make this transition is not the appropriate posture," he said.

A chairman of the Legislative Council subcommittee -- Sen. Ron Caldwell, R-Wynne, who is recovering from injuries from a horse-riding accident -- received a standing ovation from senators and spectators in the gallery when he rose from a wheelchair to speak at a lectern on the Senate floor in support of the bill.

Using an analogy similar to one he made in the Senate Committee on Insurance and Commerce, Caldwell compared the marketplace to a contractor hired to build a house.

"That contractor is through with the house, and so when you get through with the house you move on," he said.

After clearing the Senate, the bill was sent to the House and referred to the House Committee on Insurance and Commerce.

Bell said passage in the Senate was "not at all unexpected," especially given what he described as an emotional response to Caldwell's remarks.

Although no senators voted against the bill, Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, a sponsor of the legislation that created the marketplace, voted "present," which has the same effect as a "no" vote.

"I think there is some good in the federal marketplace being independent from the state, but at the same time I respect that there's been a lot of thought and work go in by the members in regard to the change," Dismang said after the vote. "I think there's good arguments on both sides."

