Slope slipped down

Vile, offensive, insulting, shocking, depraved and immoral. And those words came to mind before most folks saw the blackface pictures.

Yes, the bigoted pictures now being shown on all networks from the decade of Happy Days and Madonna's first album were scandalous for Virginia's current governor. That is, "current governor" as of this writing. He should resign soonest--if he hasn't already. (Question: How does a man knowing such pictures exist still run for public office? What year does he think this is?)

But for all the outcry about the 1984 yearbook, what about the remarks Virginia's governor made only days before concerning matters of life and death? Or, rather, life and choice, for our pro-abortion friends.

Apparently Gov. Ralph Northam--of the Onancock, Va., Northams--is making a name for himself. Usually such a thing is good for a politician. But a bill that just failed in Richmond would have reduced restrictions on even late-term abortions. The latest of late. It would have allowed for abortions up until the point of birth. And the governor defended the proposal. Several times.

Here are his comments, so Gentle Reader doesn't think he's being overly edited for publication. He told a radio interviewer that late-term abortions would be "done in cases where there may be severe deformities. There may be a fetus that's not viable. So in this particular example, if a mother's in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother."

If a mother's in labor.

Infant delivered.

Kept comfortable.

Resuscitated if the family desires.

And after the expected outcry, at least from some precincts, the governor and Democrat in good standing told reporters at a press conference that he regretted nothing about his comments: "I'm a physician. I'm also the governor. But when I'm asked questions, a lot of times it is put in the context of being a physician--realizing how we approach, how we manage patients, how we offer advice and counseling. So, no, I don't have any regrets."

For anybody who thinks that perhaps a conservative editorial column may be making too much hay of the man's comments, and maybe the editors here are a bit too sensitive to missteps by the Pro Choice crowd, get this from middle earther David Brooks when CNN asked him about the yearbook photos: "I don't know if it survives . . . . Virginia is a one-term state, so he never has to run again. But I really don't know. I--frankly, I was a little more appalled by his comments earlier in the week about letting babies die on tables when they're born in late-term abortions."

Planned Parenthood put out a statement scolding the press, saying the proposed law wouldn't do what it clearly would do. (Apparently that outfit does have some shame.) For goodness sakes, even Terry McAuliffe--Democratic attack dog, former Virginia governor and friend of the Clintons--said in the immediate aftermath of the radio interview that he thought Ralph Northam had "misspoke." Which, of course, he had not.

It appears as though infanticide is one thing, racist photos are clearly another. The latest press releases from NARAL and Planned Parenthood now join a growing list of those calling for Ralph Northam's resignation. After all, there are some things even those two organizations cannot abide.

There is no defense for an adult dressing up in a Klan robe, or taking a picture with somebody in a Klan robe, for kicks, for Halloween, for anything. Then putting that picture in a yearbook. Even in 1984, who does that?

But is there a defense for infanticide? Go back four days in the news. It won't take long to find your answer. Such utterances are blistered all over.

Appalling doesn't even cover it.

