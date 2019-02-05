Two questioned by police in shooting, burglary along Little Rock's Cantrell Road

Two people were taken into police custody following an apparent burglary that led to shots fired inside a Little Rock home along a busy road on the city's far west side.

The Little Rock Police Department said Tuesday that it was continuing to investigate the shooting and burglary that happened late Monday morning in the 13400 block of Cantrell Road, just blocks away from several shopping areas and business offices.

Officers said they found a rifle in the yard while responding to the home and two people outside, according to the police report.

Police said no one was shot, but a 28-year-old woman was treated in the emergency room for a deep cut to her hand. Her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

She told officers that she went into a home and a man shot at her before she ran out, the police report said. The report did not say why she entered the home.

Police previously said hours after the incident that the shooting was likely in response to a suspected burglary.

The woman and a 34-year-old man were questioned by police on Monday, the report said.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

Police said the department's property crime unit is investigating the incident.