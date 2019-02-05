Virginia governor's top advisers assess his future

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam consulted with top administration officials Monday about whether he should stay in office or resign amid an uproar over a racially charged photo on his 1984 medical school yearbook page.

Practically all of the state's Democratic establishment -- and Republican leaders, too -- turned against the 59-year-old Democrat after the picture surfaced late last week of someone in blackface next to another person in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe. The photo was on Northam's medical school yearbook page.

The sense of crisis deepened Monday as the politician next in line to be governor, Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, denied an uncorroborated allegation of sexual misconduct first reported by a conservative website. Fairfax told reporters that the 2004 encounter with a woman was consensual, and he called the accusation a political "smear."

Northam stayed out of sight as he met with his Cabinet and senior staff to hear their assessment of whether it was feasible for him to stay in office, according to a top administration official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The meetings included frank conversations about the difficulties of governing under such circumstances, the person said.

Calls from lawmakers for Northam's resignation seemed to ease Monday. State Del. Lamont Bagby, head of the Legislative Black Caucus, said there was little left to say: "I'm going to let him breathe a little bit, give him space to make the right decision."

The waiting game played out on what was already one of the legislature's busiest days of the session, with the House and Senate each seeking to complete legislation to send to the other chamber.

Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne said he told Northam that the state cannot afford a prolonged period of uncertainty over his future. Northam's office is in the middle of negotiations with GOP lawmakers over a major tax overhaul and changes to the state budget. The Republicans control both houses of the legislature.

The furor over the photo broke out on Friday, when Northam first admitted he was in the picture without saying which costume he was wearing, and apologized. But a day later, he denied he was in the photo, while also acknowledging he once put on blackface to imitate Michael Jackson at a dance contest decades ago.

If Northam resigns, Fairfax will become the second black governor in Virginia history.

The state's Republican House speaker said lawmakers are hesitant to seek Northam's impeachment and are hoping he steps down instead.

"Obviously on impeachment, that's a very high standard," Speaker Kirk Cox said. "And so I think that's why I think we have called for the resignation. We hope that's what the governor does. I think that would obviously be less pain for everyone."

Referring to the allegation against him, Fairfax said he was not surprised it came at a critical time: "It's at that point that they come out with the attacks and the smears. It is unfortunate. It really is, but it's sadly a part of our politics now."

The Associated Press has not been able to corroborate the accusation. The Washington Post said Monday that it was approached by the woman in 2017 and carefully investigated but never published a story for lack of any independent evidence. The Post said the woman had not told anyone about it, the account could not be corroborated, Fairfax denied it, and the Post was unable to find other similar allegations against him among people who knew him in college, law school or in politics.

The woman did not immediately respond Monday to a voicemail, text message or email from an AP reporter.

The allegations were first reported by Big League Politics, the news outlet that first published the yearbook image.

Editor-in-chief Patrick Howley said on Monday that a "concerned citizen" upset by Northam's recent comments on abortion legislation tipped off the site about the photo.

Last week, Northam has come under fire from Republicans, who accused him of backing infanticide after he said he supported a bill loosening restrictions on late-term abortions.

The bill would allow a woman to request an abortion up until the time she was about to give birth.

In committee testimony, Virginia Del. Kathy Tran, a Democrat, acknowledged that her bill would allow, in certain circumstances, for a woman to request an abortion up to the point of delivery.

Late-term abortions are already permitted under Virginia law when the mother's life or health would be "substantially and irredeemably" harmed by continuing a pregnancy, as certified by three physicians. There is no time limit on third-trimester abortions; the procedure may take up until delivery.

Tran's bill would have removed the phrase "substantially and irredeemably" when it comes to defining the risk a mother would face by continuing the pregnancy. It also would have required just one physician to certify the need for the procedure, instead of three. And it would have allowed second-trimester abortions to be performed in a clinic, instead of a hospital.

Tran, whose committee comments sparked death threats as well as an intense backlash from GOP politicians -- including President Donald Trump -- later said she "misspoke" and regretted the comment to the committee.

The measure -- identical to bills that had been proposed in the legislature, and failed, in past years -- was tabled by the committee.

In a Wednesday radio interview, two days before the yearbook photo became public knowledge, Northam, a pediatric surgeon, was asked about Tran's legislation.

Northam responded: "When we talk about third-trimester abortions, these are done with consent of obviously the mother, with the consent of the physicians, more than one physician, by the way. And it's done in cases where there may be severe deformities, there may be a fetus that's nonviable. So in this particular example, if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother. So I think this is really blown out of proportion."

Conservatives seized upon the answer as evidence that Northam approved of killing an infant even after it was delivered, even as Northam's office said the reply was taken out of context and called the idea that he would support such a proposal "disgusting."

Northam directly disputed that characterization, writing on Twitter, "I have devoted my life to caring for children and any insinuation otherwise is shameful and disgusting."

However, Carol Tobias of the National Right to Life Committee, the country's largest anti-abortion group, said Northam's comment "is going to be played in legislative bodies around the country or at least used to lobby."

It already has: Virginia's Republican Party sent a fundraising email with the clip of the Virginia lawmaker; the National Republican Congressional Committee has also attacked several newly elected House Democrats from Virginia, trying to link them to the debate in the statehouse. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., likened the Democratic proposals to legalizing infanticide, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the idea made her sick.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Suderman and Ben Finley and Jonathan Drew of The Associated Press; by Antonio Olivo, Annie Linskey and Ariana Eunjung Cha of The Washington Post; and by Vivian Wang, Alan Blinder and Jonathan Martin of The New York Times.

Photo by AP/Richmond Times-Dispatch/BOB BROWN

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax answers questions Monday at the state Capitol in Richmond. Fairfax denied a sexual-mis- conduct allegation reported by a conservative website, calling it a political “smear.” Meanwhile, Gov. Ralph Northam talked with state officials about whether to stay in office or resign amid the outcry over a racially insensitive photo.

