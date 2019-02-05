Waders put hunters in cold water

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Alan Bland wears chest waders, nonleaky ones, while laying out decoys during a Beaver Lake duck hunt in 2012.

Waders never leak when it's convenient, like when you're standing on dry land.

Inventors have their ah-ha moment. Fishermen and hunters have their uh-oh moments when they stroll into cold water clad in their trusty chest waders.

There's no mistaking that little seep of water, most always on the back side. Cold water, of course. Waders are made for walking in chilly trout streams or icy lakes during duck season. Invest in a pair of chest waders and one thing's for sure. Eventually, they're gonna leak.

It's never at the end of a fishing or hunting trip either. Negatory. It's always at first light in the duck marsh or the first fling of a fishing fly with the rest of the day ahead.

Waders know this. And they usually spring a pin-hole leak in the same place, right where the thigh bone's connected to the hip bone. That only makes sense. Do a lot of walking in your waders chasing those trout and most of the movement is where the leg meets rear end.

Sit on a bench in a duck blind and it's easy to guess where the waders will eventually leak.

The latest leaky wader adventure was last month on the last weekend of duck season. We'd finished a fine hunt and unloaded our shotguns on a spit of land at Beaver Lake. Time to pick up our modest spread of decoys.

An the uh-oh moment occurred while wading waist-deep among the decoys. Dang. A cold spot on my backside told me leaky wader syndrome had reared its ugly head. And I've only worn these waders for five duck seasons.

Naturally the temperature was 11 degrees to start our hunt and the morning didn't warm much. Cold weather is a duck hunter's dream. We'd waited all season for an arctic blast and this was it. Mallards by the hundreds had arrived at Beaver Lake. We planned to hunt the next day.

No big deal. I can handle a tiny leak. So I wore my chest waders again in the morning. This time when I waded out to pick up the decoys it was like those waders had flood gates, and they'd just opened.

On the boat ride back to the ramp, the whole left leg of my insulated coveralls was soaked clear to the the ankle of my wool sock. Back at the pickup, I shot out of those coveralls like a bottle rocket and turned the heater on high.

Good luck patching leaky waders. I've tried almost everything with zero success. Oh, they might stay dry for one hunt or fly fishing trip, then it's leak city again.

I wouldn't say those waders are useless, long as I'm not wading much more than knee deep.

Flip Putthoff can be reached at fputthoff@nwadg.com

