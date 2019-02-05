Woman killed in Springdale fire

SPRINGDALE -- A woman was killed in a residential fire Saturday.

Neither the Springdale Fire Department nor the Springdale Police Department would release her name Monday.

The Springdale Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:52 a.m. to go to the residence at 2101 Hudson St. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire, according to Jim Vaughn, assistant fire chief.

Two family members met firefighters telling them of one person remained in the house.

Firefighters attempted to rescue the woman, who was pronounced dead on the scene, Vaughn said.

One other family member was transported to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, he said.

Twenty-three firefighters from six units worked at the scene until after 5 a.m.

The house did have working smoke detectors, which did alert the family, Vaughn said.

