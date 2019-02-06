19-year-old Arkansas man accused of raping minor

A 19-year-old Newton County man who is accused of raping a minor in late November 2018 faces two felony charges, court records show.

Jonathon Shatwell faces one count each of rape and second-degree sexual assault, both felonies, according to an arrest warrant.

Shatwell is accused of forcing a minor onto his bed, taking her clothes off, and performing oral sex on the girl on Nov. 25, despite her pleas for him to stop, a criminal information report states.

According to the report, Shatwell told authorities that, though the minor told him to stop, he continued because he “hoped if he kept doing it, [she] would eventually like it.”

He was being held in Newton County jail Wednesday on a $25,000 bond, according to an online jail roster.

Court records show Shatwell's plea hearing is scheduled for Friday, and a jury trial is scheduled to take place Aug. 5.