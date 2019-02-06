2 Little Rock police officers join lawsuit claiming age, racial bias

Two more Little Rock police officers, Lt. Johnny Gilbert Jr. and Capt. Tanya Washington, were added Tuesday as plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit accusing the city of age and race discrimination.

The lawsuit was filed March 12, 2018 with four black officers as plaintiffs -- Sgt. Willie Davis, Sgt. Derrick Threadgill, Lt. Earnest Whitten and former officer Jackie Parker. In January, however, Threadgill asked to dismiss his claims under a provision allowing him to refile them later, and the request was granted by Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller.

The lawsuit alleges that the officers faced disparate treatment due to their race and their ages, and were denied preferred positions, promotions and desired transfers. It seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Along with the discrimination claims, the suit alleges that then-Police Chief Kenton Buckner, who resigned in November to take a job in Syracuse, N.Y., subjected the officers to a hostile work environment due to their involvement in the Little Rock Black Police Officers Association, an organization founded in part by Gilbert's father, Johnny Gilbert Sr., that has been critical of the chief's leadership.

About 30 percent of the city's 506 sworn officers are black and about 64 percent are white, according to the department's data at the end of 2017.

While announcing the lawsuit at a news conference nearly a year ago, attorney Mike Laux said he expected to add Washington and Gilbert as plaintiffs after they received right-to-sue letters from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which court records show they recently received.

The amended lawsuit says Gilbert, 60, has been an officer since July 9, 1984, while Washington, 56, has been an officer since Jan. 10, 1994. Both allege they have been victims of age discrimination.

"There has been rampant racial discrimination within the LRPD for many years, and it has festered virtually unabated throughout the tenure of all LRPD chiefs of police," the lawsuit alleges.

The city, the only plaintiff, has denied the allegations. A jury trial is to begin Sept. 9.

