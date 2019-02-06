2nd signing period retains bit of drama

The February signing period isn't as highly anticipated since the early signings in December started in 2017, but there's still some intrigue for University of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and his staff.

Arkansas signed 21 prospects to national letters of intent during the early signing period, and the Razorbacks expect three commitments to sign today. The Hogs also are awaiting final word today from running back commitment A'Monate Spivey and cornerback commitment Adonis Otey, along with linebacker targets Chris Russell and Lakia Henry.

Pulaski Academy tight end Hudson Henry, Warren receiver Treylon Burks and safety Jalen Catalon of Mansfield Legacy (Texas) are expected to ink with Arkansas during ceremonies at their schools today.

Spivey, 6-1, 207 pounds, 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Phenix City Central (Ala.), committed to the Razorbacks over the summer but took a recent official visit to Ole Miss. He will announce between the Rebels and Razorbacks at 8:30 this morning.

ESPN rates him a three-star recruit and the No. 65 running back in the nation.

Ole Miss extended an offer to Spivey on Nov. 18 while the Hogs offered him on March 2. He picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from LSU, Purdue, Cincinnati and others.

Otey, 6-0, 170, of Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Tennessee, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and others on Aug. 1. He officially visited the Hogs for the Alabama game in October, then visited Southern California on the weekend of Jan. 25-27.

ESPN rates him a four-star prospect and the No. 30 athlete in the nation. He'll decide between the Razorbacks and Trojans at 10:30 this morning at a ceremony at his school.

Lakia Henry, 6-1, 225, of Dodge City Community College in Kansas, will decide from among Arkansas, Texas and Ole Miss at noon today. He officially visited Ole Miss on Jan. 25-27, and Texas on Thursday through Saturday.

He officially visited the Hogs for the LSU game Nov. 10, and he made a trip to Fayetteville for an unofficial visit on Sunday fresh off the trip to Austin. ESPN rates him the No. 1 inside linebacker and No. 4 overall prospect in junior college.

Russell, 6-1, 230, of Dyersburg, Tenn., will announce between Arkansas and Texas A&M at 4 p.m. today. He officially visited both schools in January.

A former Memphis commitment, Russell also has offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia Tech and others. ESPN rates him a three-star prospect and the No. 29 inside linebacker.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network had Arkansas' class ranked No. 15 in the nation after the December signing period, and he expects the Hogs to finish around 20th nationally after today's signings.

Sports on 02/06/2019