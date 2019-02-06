3 people shot within an hour in Little Rock; 2 shootings are unrelated, police say

Three people were shot within an hour in two separate shootings in Little Rock Wednesday evening, police said.

In the first shooting, a gas station clerk was wounded after a robber entered the business and started firing, a police spokesman said.

The gunman entered a Shell gas station just after 7 p.m. in the 16900 block of Cantrell Road and fired multiple shots during an armed robbery, police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.

A store clerk was shot, transferred to a hospital and was going into surgery as of late Wednesday evening, according to the spokesman.

The robber got away with beer, chips and a box of cigarettes, Barnes said.

In a second reportedly unrelated incident, two people were shot in the legs near the 3400 block of Katherine Street. The Katherine Street address is roughly 10 miles away from the site of the earlier shooting.

Three men wearing all black shot the individuals, though details of the shooting were still scarce Wednesday, Barnes said.

The initial 911 call came at 7:43 p.m. from nearby Wynne Street, according to dispatch logs.

The conditions and identifications of the two injured people have not yet been released.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene of the Katherine Street shooting. Check back for updates.