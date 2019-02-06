4-star safety Jalen Catalon inks with Arkansas

One of Arkansas’ prized prospects has signed his national latter of intent to play for the Razorbacks.

Safety Jalen Catalon, 5-10, 180 pounds, of Legacy High School in Mansfield, Texas, chose the Razorbacks over Texas, TCU and Oklahoma last month and inked with the Razorbacks during a ceremony at the school Wednesday morning.

"It’s what most kids dream of doing,"Catalon said."My family is very excited as well as me to officially be a Razorback and excited for the future."

Catalon's senior season ended during the first game of the season when he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

He jumped on the national recruiting scene with a monster sophomore season when he recorded 196 tackles, 10 interceptions, 7 tackles for loss, 7 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles and a recovered fumble. He was named The Associated Press' Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year and the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A Defensive MVP.

As a junior, he recorded 101 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles and 5 recovered fumbles, and also passed for 1,122 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 1,064 yards and 13 touchdowns,

Catalon joined two of his high school teammates as Arkansas signees. Defensive linemen Taurean Carter and Enoch Jackson Jr. signed with the Razorbacks in December.

Legacy coach Chris Melson has produced Washington Redskins receiver Josh Doctson, the 22nd player taken in first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and former Razorbacks cornerback Tevin Mitchel, who was selected by the Redskins in the 2015 draft, along with offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo, who was selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Melson calls Catalon the best player in the school’s 12-year history.

“Well, he’s an impactful player on both sides,” Melson said. “He’s just an incredible playmaker when he’s out there and he’s the best player we’ve ever had here.”

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Catalon a four-star prospect. He was recruited to Arkansas by cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and safeties coach Ron Cooper.