6 more flu deaths reported in Arkansas, bringing season's toll to 23

Six new influenza-related deaths in Arkansas were reported last week, bringing the total number of deaths in the state this season to 23, officials said.

The information comes from a state Department of Health report providing information on the flu’s status in Arkansas and across the U.S. through Saturday.

Last week, the state declared the reach of flu activity to be “widespread,” with 68 of 75 counties reporting cases. As of Saturday, over 7,600 positive influenza tests have been provided by health care providers to the department’s online database, a 33 percent increase over the previous week, according to reports.

The flu has been most prevalent among people 18 and younger, and those who are 45 and older, reports state.

Horatio Public Schools in Sevier County, which closed last week after more than 300 students reported coming down with the flu, reopened Monday, according to district officials. The superintendent could not be reached for comment on the impact of the flu on district students this week, however.

Elsewhere, the most severe absenteeism reports are in Baxter County and Searcy County, at 15.95 percent and 10.42 percent respectively.

No influenza outbreaks have been reported in nursing homes or other facilities in Arkansas this season, health department officials said.

Flu seasons generally stretch between October and May, department spokesman Meg Mirivel said in a previous interview. The height of the season usually begins in December and runs through March.