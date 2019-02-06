About those returns ...

Washington is terribly divided these days, but there is at least one thing everyone--the Trump administration, members of Congress from both parties, journalists, cab drivers--clearly agrees on: If the public ever got to see President Donald Trump's tax returns, it would be utterly disastrous for him.

Though they haven't done it yet, Democrats are planning to utilize a law allowing the House Ways and Means committee to obtain any Americans' tax returns by demanding that the IRS turn them over. Once they have them, the committee can vote to release them to the entire House.

Terrified of that prospect, the administration is preparing to do everything in its power to keep it from happening.

Legal experts make clear that the law is not ambiguous and the president can't simply order the Treasury Department to keep his returns secret. So the administration's plan seems to be to wage a PR battle while keeping the matter slogging through the courts for as long as possible--say, past November 2020.

While Trump's refusal to release his returns--something every party nominee and president has done for the last half century--has been controversial since 2016, once Democrats demand the returns it will become an intense controversy playing out on television and the front pages of newspapers. That means that Republican officeholders will be forced to take a position, which they haven't really had to do before. And they'll be expected to defend the president's refusal to allow the public to know where he's getting money from, who he owes money to, and how far his financial interests extend.

Trump began in 2016 by saying he couldn't release the returns since he was being audited. But the IRS doesn't prevent you from releasing your returns if you're being audited, and it's not like you have to keep something secret from them, since they already have the returns.

Then once Trump took office, the White House stopped bothering to offer a rationale at all, responding to any question about the returns by saying that Trump won, so forget it.

So imagine you're a Republican member of Congress. When this controversy becomes intense, you're going to have to answer two questions. The first is: Should Trump release his returns? If you're going to be steadfastly loyal to Trump--which is the most important principle the GOP holds today--the answer you'll have to give is no. The second question is: Why not?

There is a dodge that Republicans can employ to those questions, and it's one I expect most of them will use: "That's up to the president. I'm more concerned with the vital issues facing the American people." Translation: Please don't make me defend Trump.

But let's be clear about one thing: There has never before in American history been a president for whom it was more important that his tax returns be opened to scrutiny.

The things in Trump's past are appalling enough, but it's his current debts and business interests that we really need to understand. Trump obviously can't be relied on to inform us of any conflicts of interest he might have.

Republicans are as aware of all this as Democrats are. They know who the president is. If they actually believed that Trump's returns would show him to be a man of unimpeachable integrity who had committed no wrongdoing, they'd be perfectly happy to have the public see them. But we all know that's not what the returns will show.

So they shouldn't be allowed to get away with saying it isn't really their concern. When we have a president as corrupt as this one, it's all of our concern. And we need to find out exactly what he's been up to.

Editorial on 02/06/2019