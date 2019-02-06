Boy Scouts of America adds all-girl troop in Arkansas

Ten girls joined the Quapaw Area Council's first all-girl troop Tuesday. - Photo by Alex Gladden

The largest Boy Scouts council in Arkansas dedicated its first troop to girls on Tuesday.

Ten girls, aged 11 to 17, joined troop 19 with the Quapaw Area Council, which includes 40 Arkansas counties, the group’s executive director Marcal Young said.

The troop received their charter through First United Methodist Church of Bryant.

Quapaw has created three other girl troops and is planning to charter 10 to 12 more next month, Young said.

“This is actually a really great honor to be the first girl, female troop in Saline County,” said Emily McEuen, 11.