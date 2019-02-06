Arkansas House green-lights 2 traffic-safety bills

Two bills aimed at cracking down on driving infractions passed the House on Tuesday by lopsided votes.

Both bills were sponsored by state Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren.

The first bill, House Bill 1182, would make the use of a hand-held wireless device while driving through a school zone a primary offense. Driving through a school zone while using a phone is already an offense punishable by a fine up to $250. However, state law does not allow police to pull someone over solely due to that offense. That would change under HB1182.

Fite's second bill, House Bill 1006, would add enhanced penalties to drivers who illegally pass a school bus while "demonstrating a reckless disregard for safety." The penalty for such an offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $2,500 fine.

HB1182 passed 89-7 with one member voting present, while HB1006 passed 93-0.

-- John Moritz