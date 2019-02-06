Arkansas panel backs banning abortion if Roe ruling struck

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas legislative committee has endorsed a proposal to ban abortion in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 decision that legalized the procedure across the nation.

The Senate Public Health Committee on Wednesday approved the proposal to ban all abortions, except for medical emergencies, if the Roe v. Wade decision is overturned or the U.S. Constitution is amended to allow states to prohibit the procedure. The measure now heads to the state Senate floor.

Abortion opponents have said they're hopeful that sweeping abortion bans might have a chance of prevailing before the U.S. Supreme Court, with President Donald Trump's two appointees. Four other states have similar trigger laws on the books.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]