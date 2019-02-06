Arkansas senator calls for boycott of Little Rock pizza joint; concert poster depicted him biting a baby

An Arkansas state senator called for a boycott of a Little Rock brewpub this week after a poster for a spring concert depicted the Conway Republican biting a baby.

Sen. Jason Rapert wrote in a Facebook post that Vino’s, located at 923 W. 7th St., used his picture “without permission” in promoting a May 24 show featuring New Orleans sludge metal band EYEHATEGOD.

“I call on Vinos in Little Rock to cancel this event and apologize for such a disrespectful image that shows the dehumanization of babies lives,” Rapert wrote in his post about the brewpub, which is located about six blocks east of the statehouse.

Rapert said in an interview Wednesday that he hasn’t heard back from the restaurant. He said he decided to post about it because he felt the material was “objectionable."

“It’s offensive to a lot of people,” he said.

Vino’s event coordinator Christopher Terry said in a message to the Democrat-Gazette that he did not mean to harm the reputation of the more than 30-year-old establishment.

"In no way did I mean any harm to Vino’s," he said. "My job as a music promoter is to create buzz about the events that I host. I did just that."

The digital poster for the event was changed as of Wednesday afternoon. Artists featured in the advertisement were still set to perform.