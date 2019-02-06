Edelman one of best stories from Super Bowl

Bill Belichick deserves all the accolades, credit and praise. His six Super Bowl wins prove he is the greatest NFL coach ever, and every day he has done it his way.

In four of those Super Bowl wins, his MVP was quarterback Tom Brady, the 199th pick in the sixth round in the 2000 NFL Draft. Before Sunday, his other Super Bowl MVP was Deion Branch, a wide receiver taken in the second round with the 65th pick of the 2002 draft.

Then came Stupor Bowl Sunday, when the highlights were the national anthem, the coin toss and Julian Edelman, whose story transcends a guy who defied the odds.

Edelman was a high school quarterback in Redwood, Calif., who had zero scholarship offers. He was an average quarterback at best, but he was tough. After a year at the College of San Mateo, he transferred to Kent State where he walked on.

He became a three-year starter, passing for 4,997 yards and rushing for 2,483 yards. He threw 30 touchdown passes but had 31 picks. He ran for another 22 touchdowns. The Golden Flashes were 13-23 in his three years.

It appeared the only draft he would experience in 2009 would be whatever winds were blowing in off the Golden Gate Bridge.

In the seventh and last round of the NFL Draft that year, Miami had the 232nd pick. The Dolphins promptly traded it to Jacksonville, which then traded it to New England. The Patriots selected the long shot to at least get Edelman in the gate.

In that draft, 34 receivers were taken -- 28 before Edelman and five after. Only four remain in the NFL: Edelman; Michael Crabtree and Darrius Heyward-Bey, who both went in the first round; and Mike Wallace, a third-round pick.

Edelman went to camp with what could best be described as a Cliff Harris attitude. Hit hard, run faster and always say yes sir. Harris was undrafted out of Ouachita Baptist University and went on to star for the Dallas Cowboys for 10 years.

Edelman spent four years backing up Wes Welker before seamlessly moving into the slot back role when Welker left. In his first season as a regular starter, the 5-10 Edelman caught 105 passes and scored six touchdowns.

He followed that up with 92 catches and 4 touchdowns, then 61 and 7 (he was injured part of the season). In 2016, he had 98 catches but just three touchdowns, but he was redefining the importance of a possession receiver.

He missed 2017 with an injury, then got nailed for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug and sat out the first four games of 2018.

Edelman has been especially productive in playoff games. Since becoming the starter in 2013, he has 106 catches in 13 games. His 25-yard catch-and-run on third down Sunday led to the Patriots' first field goal.

Before the final horn, he had 10 catches for 141 yards. Eight of the catches were for a first down, and six were for 10 yards or more.

He was a ray of offensive sunshine in a game that was a boring battle of defenses.

Edelman is a fairy tale come true. His tale is a factual story of what hard work, dedication and discipline can do for a guy who no college wanted and was passed on in the draft 231 times before the master of the draft, Belichick, traded to get a guy who attempted 706 passes in college but caught just one.

The guy who signed a four-year contract in 2009 and was thrilled to get a $48,700 signing bonus -- about what Brady makes for one drive -- is the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl 53.

