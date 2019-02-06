'True Detective' screening in Little Rock to offer Q&A with episode's main writer

The third season of "True Detective" stars (from left) Mahershala Ali, Stephen Dorff, North Little Rock's Corbin Pitts and Carmen Ejogo. (HBO/WARRICK PAGE)

Graham Gordy, an Arkansan and consulting producer and writer for True Detective Season 3, will take audience questions after a free screening of the show’s latest episode in Little Rock Monday, Feb. 11.

Gordy played a key role in convincing HBO to film the series’ third season in Arkansas, according to a release by the Arkansas Cinema Society, who will host the event. He was also the primary writer for the episode that will be screened next week.

Outside of True Detective, Gordy is a board member of the organization and head mentor for Little Rock’s Young Storytellers program, in addition to being co-writer, actor and producer of the feature film Antiquities and co-creator of the Cinemax series Quarry, the release states.

The screening will be on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at CALS Ron Robinson Theater. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Reservations are required.