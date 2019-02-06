Hot Springs resident pleads guilty to stabbing pregnant woman, gets probation

A Hot Springs woman pleaded guilty Monday to stabbing a pregnant woman in the neck during an altercation at a mutual friend's house.

Joleen Kylette Grier, 38, was set to stand trial March 12 in Garland County Circuit Court but opted to plead guilty to a felony count of second-degree battery and was sentenced to five years' probation, fined $500 and ordered to pay $720 in court costs.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs police responded on June 12, 2018, to a residence in the 100 block of Watt Street and made contact with a 32-year-old woman who was bleeding from a stab wound in the back of her neck.

The woman told police she was visiting a friend at the residence and had gone inside to use the bathroom. When she came out, she saw Grier had arrived at the residence, and an argument between the two women ensued.

The woman, who was reportedly 5 months pregnant, said the argument quickly escalated and Grier pulled out a knife and stabbed her. The woman's friend attempted to hold Grier who was actively chasing the victim down Watt Street with the knife.

The victim was transported by LifeNet to a hospital for treatment of a 1.5-inch wound to the back of her neck.

Grier was found hiding behind a car in the 500 block of Linwood Street. She made a spontaneous statement to officers admitting to the attack and told them she had the knife in her bag, according to the affidavit.

Grier later told investigators she had a long-standing hatred for the woman after she was involved with her boyfriend, authorities wrote. Grier said when she saw the woman she was "at her breaking point" and "just stabbed her," the affidavit states.