I-30 work to close lane until Feb. 16

Work on a $39 million project to rehabilitate a 19.3-mile section of Interstate 30 in south Arkansas will require a series of daily lane closings beginning Sunday night, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

One lane of I-30 eastbound will be closed beginning west of Arkansas 299 in Hempstead County from midnight Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, to permit crews to erect safety platforms over the interstate for work on the overpass.

The lane closing will continue from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. daily through Feb. 16 as crews continue east at other overpasses until they reach Arkansas 19 in Nevada County before returning westbound, the department said.

The project includes shoulder work and work on 12 interstate bridges and four overpass bridges. It is estimated the project will be substantially complete in June 2020, the department said.

Metro on 02/06/2019