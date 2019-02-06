Jacksonville man faces drug counts

After ingesting meth Monday, a Jacksonville man took a swing at two sheriff's deputies, an arrest report said.

A resident near 7025 Blanche St. near Jacksonville flagged down two deputies Monday and said a man was ingesting meth in a nearby trailer, the report said. Jerry Ray Starkey, 37, came outside of the trailer home, told deputies he had a pipe and asked them to follow him to go get it, the report said.

Starkey showed officers a bag with marijuana and methamphetamines and then began fighting with the deputies, the report said. Even after being pepper-sprayed and stunned "several" times, Starkey continued to hit and swing at the deputies, the report said.

Starkey was arrested on drug charges, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and two counts of second-degree battery, and was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Tuesday without bail, according to the jail's roster.

LR man arrested in robbery, theft

A Little Rock man was arrested Tuesdayafter police said he hit a man in the head with bolt cutters and stole a generator in mid-January, an arrest report said.

Officers identified Calvin Lavern Thomas, 49, in a Jan. 18 robbery and, after arrest, linked him to two package thefts, the report said.

Officers said Thomas stole two packages from a house on West Capitol Avenue on Monday.

Thomas was in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday evening without bail facing a charges of robbery and two counts of theft of property, according to the jail's roster.

2 people arrested in assault case

Two people with the same last name were arrested at the same place Tuesday after one of them struck a woman in the head with a flashlight and the other ran the same woman off the road and into a pole, according to arrest reports.

Pulaski County deputies said Johnny Paul Patterson, 57, ran a vehicle with two people inside off a roadway and into a pole Tuesday. Deputies did not list the location of the accident, but said Patterson was arrested near 7915 Arkansas 161, his residence.

Stacie Nicole Patterson, 21, arrested at the same location, was charged with second-degree battery after striking one of the people in the vehicle with a flashlight, according to arrest reports.

Whether the woman was struck in the head before or after she was run off the road was not immediately clear.

Johnny Patterson was in the Pulaski County jail on two charges of aggravated assault and Stacie Patterson was in jail on second-degree battery Tuesday evening. Neither had bail set, according to the jail's roster.

