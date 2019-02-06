Shutdown solution

If our elected federal politicians in Washington would do their job, there would be no legitimate reason for a government shutdown. However, if they do shut down the government, then the president, vice president, and all congressmen and senators should forfeit their pay, without retroactive pay later, and be required to stay on the job. All other federal employees will remain working with pay, keeping all federal agencies operating. Then after one week, if they don't reopen the government, the president, vice president, congressmen and senators will be required to pay a $500 a day nonrefundable fine until they reopen the government.

I believe this will drastically shorten and probably eliminate any future shutdowns.

RON JACQUES

Flippin

To make ends meet

In his letter published recently, Dennis Bosch stated correctly that we as voters are ignorant on many subjects. That we don't research the issues. How can we when we work two or more minimum-wage jobs just to make ends meet if we are lucky?

He called a higher minimum wage against our best interest. Really, how does he think we pay for stuff? With thoughts and prayers? If he had done his research, he would have found that the myth that it will reduce jobs and raise prices has been disproved whenever a higher wage was enacted. Why? Because people have a few more dollars in their pockets. Will prices go up? Will places close? Yes, the same way they raise and close every year, even when there is no change in the minimum wage. They will close faster if we don't have the money to buy stuff there. And for the past 30 years or so prices have been increasing faster than raises and minimum wage can keep up.

The future depends on us young people, not you elderly people. No, I am not sorry; I am sick of you people saying, "Back in my day the minimum wage was 25 cents a day." For all of you that think that, try to live off that today. See how long you can.

DANIEL GIPSON

Cherokee Village

Back to correct path

Thankfully the Democrats have taken control of one chamber of the legislature in our country. Given the total ineptitude and corruption of the present administration, I believe it has probably saved the country from total collapse. This will give the space needed to come up with new ideas and a workable plan to eject the present oaf from the Oval Office and rebuild the alliances and values that made the U.S. great.

It is with great pleasure I also note that the Trump rubber stamps of all six of Arkansas' congressional delegation have been put on the shelf to gather dust over the next two years. That's progress and points to a hopeful future in which the country will get back to the correct path.

RICHARD MOORE

Little Rock

Vision of a president

A president who has said he's never asked God to forgive him. A president who says he rules by his "gut," who can bring the whole U.S. to its knees if he doesn't get all he wants, no matter who it hurts. An egotist who doesn't listen to advisers--he hires and fires them when they dare to disagree with him--who can weaken environmental and consumer protections as he wants. A president who won't reveal his tax returns. Why?

A dangerous egotist. Is this your vision of what a U.S. president should be?

CATHERINE BEHLENDORF

Bella Vista

Art of compromise

Before you can be honest with others, you must first be honest with yourself. You have to know what you know, and know what you don't know. This is very important. I believe most of the world's problems are caused by people who know things that are not true. Religions are guilty of this. They engage in brainwashing so that their members will maintain the faith even when science proves it wrong. Jesus, the spirit of truth, promised to teach us all things. He does it by asking us questions. He said, "Behold I stand at the door and knock." Open the door and sup with him.

When science proves your faith is wrong about something--the age of the earth, for instance--accept it. About the only thing that science knows for certain is that two plus two equals four. If you know the rules of mathematics, you can state with certainty the probability that something is true.

When I was young, old men used to talk about the automobile revolution. I've lived in the TV, computer, cell phone, and many other revolutions. Americans believe in freedom. This country welcomes all immigrants. Our strength is our diversity. Einstein emigrated from Germany in 1933.

All Americans are equal before the law. Some people think, "In order for me to win, you must lose." This is un-American! A core American value is: When you and I both win, we all win. Games have winners and losers. In politics and economics, we should all be winners. For all to be winners, it takes compromise. Politics is the art of compromise. We practiced it for over 200 years.

Give Donald a fence--and DACA, infrastructure, and Medicare and college educations for all. The resulting increase in revenue and savings will pay for the "wall" many times over.

RUUD DuVALL

Fayetteville

Editorial on 02/06/2019