Chad Morris recaps 2019 recruiting class

Chad Morris

– It's a great day to be a Razorback. Excited to add some new family members to the Razorback family. We got better today without a doubt.

– Added Treylon Burks, a big receiver who played linebacker in high school, too. He's a great kid and wanted to a Hog.

– Jalen Catalon is one of the top five players I've seen in high school football. I've done this for a long time and he's one of the best I've seen. He can play a lot of positions.

– Hudson Henry is a big tight end for us. We know his family legacy and what Pulaski Academy has done. At his frame, I think he's going to come in and make a major impact.

– A'Montae Spivey comes from a traditional powerhouse and a dominant program in Alabama. Hopefully this opens up a pipeline to get kids from that state. He's a big, physical running back.

– We're always looking for winners and kids who love the Razorbacks. Morris said he really likes his preferred walk-ons and just about all of these kids' families "love the Hogs." To see those guys and watch each of their families as they committed to us was really special. The love of the Hogs, you've got to have that.

– Excited about the new additions to our team. Ben Hicks joined us from SMU, where he was the program's all-time leading passer. He's done a great job getting in and building relationships. Being here one full year and going through ha full recruiting cycle, I'm excited about the future of this program.

– We're always in the quarterback market. Can't have enough of those guys and you always want competition. We have 3-4 spots open and you never know. As the spring unfolds, we'll see how things go. Always trying to improve in every area, but we do have some spots and that's a good thing.

– On Spivey: When you're recruiting and on guys everyone else is after, we felt like the relationship in that school and his family was strong. At the end of the day, we continued to work and visit him and share our vision. If I have to beg you to come here, then I'm going to have to beg you to play on third and short, and I don't want to have to do that.

– On Hicks: He has resilience and drive, he knows us and knows what to expect. He's been a great addition to our program.

– On Catalon and Mansfield Legacy: It's rare to sign two out of one school, but it's even more rare to grab three. These are guys we expect to come in and make an impact as soon as they're on campus. Catalon, like I said, we offered him at SMU. He played safety and quarterback, and he's one of the top five players I've seen play. It's unfortunate he got injured this season. He's an impact player, and when you talk to coaches in Texas, they know it too and understand that. His sister is probably the best athlete of all the Catalons and she's in the eighth grade.

– We logged around 40,000-41,000 air miles. A lot of exhausting nights, but when you get through the early period, we focused on our area schools and get into our 2020 recruiting and putting our board together. I didn't feel as rushed.

– Burks and Catalon are expected to be ready to go when they get here in June. Both were injured last fall. We're for sure expecting them to be ready for fall camp.

– There's no magic potion in recruiting. It's all about relationships and strengthening those each day.

– You have to build along the offensive and defensive line. The SEC is a line-of-scrimmage league. We have to continue to develop speed and develop the guys we have. The next step is now we have to develop these guys. We've been on the phone with 2020 and 2021 guys all day long telling them they're next.

– There's a chance we could be in the market for a special teams coordinator. Different options there. We hope to have a replacement before the start of spring ball.

– On earning everything: It's a big deal to play football here. There's no entitlement. We have to earn it, so we sat down and talked and felt like the word that kept coming up - every. Whatever follows every matters. If the guys can win each Friday, then they will earn a piece of gear back, and eventually I'm hopeful they'll earn their way back into the locker room.

– Connor Noland: I think I may go down and watch him pitch on Saturday. The No. 1 focus has to be on him, making sure he's taken care of in terms of the wear and tear. There's a great relationship our strength staff has with the baseball strength staff. I'm excited for him, and I know Dave Van Horn is as well.