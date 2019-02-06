Man who abducted estranged wife arrested in Arkansas, authorities say

BATESVILLE, Miss. — A man has been accused of abducting his estranged, pregnant wife in Mississippi.

News outlets report 31-year-old Zachary Miller was arrested Tuesday in Arkansas. Authorities say the woman is safe, but learned in the hospital that she had a miscarriage.

The Panola County sheriff's office in Mississippi says Miller kidnapped and pistol-whipped the woman at her home in the Longtown area. Sheriff's investigator Tyler Mills tells WREG-TV that the woman's mother called 911 after her daughter texted her a picture of her bloody face.

Investigators say the woman was able to escape and have Miller's father's girlfriend take her to the hospital after Miller made a stop at his father's home.

Mississippi investigators expect Miller to be extradited in several days. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.