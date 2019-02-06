Mississippi lawmakers again kill legislation to do away with rebel flag emblem

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers are again killing bills to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the last state flag in the U.S. to display it.

But they also rejected measures that would force universities opposed to the emblem to fly the banner.

The emblem — a red field topped by a blue tilted cross and dotted by 13 white stars — has appeared on Mississippi’s flag since 1894. Critics say it’s racist; those who oppose removing it say it’s a historic symbol.

Mississippians voted to keep the flag in a 2001 statewide election. But several Mississippi cities and counties — and all eight of the state’s public universities — have stopped flying it in recent years amid criticism that the battle emblem is a reminder of slavery and segregation. Supporters of the flag say it represents history.

For the past several years, multiple bills have been filed in the Mississippi Legislature to redesign the Mississippi flag. More than a dozen were filed this year, and all died when they were not considered before a Tuesday deadline.