Film-gear rental firm moves to North Little Rock spot

Film Gear Rentals, which bills itself as the largest television and film production rental house in Arkansas, has moved to a new location that the company says offers more space and a convenient downtown location for film work in Little Rock and North Little Rock.

The company will use space in The Works Warehouse at 700 W. Broadway in North Little Rock to service film, television and Web productions of all sizes for filmmakers, production companies, small businesses and film students in Arkansas and surrounding states, according to a news release.

Film Gear Rentals provides customers a variety of grip truck and van packages, or customers can choose specific equipment to supplement any production, the company said. Film Gear Rentals aims to open a Northwest Arkansas warehouse in the coming months, the news release said.

Film Gear Rentals formally opened nearly three years ago, the result of the merger of Southern Light Pictures and Continuous Grip Electric Services, owned by Dave Calhoun and Brian Johnson, respectively.

-- Noel Oman

NW group gets grant for surgical device

Fayetteville-based Lapovations has won a $225,000 grant to finish development of AbGrab medical devices used in laparoscopic surgery.

The funding comes from a Small Business Innovation Research Phase I Grant from the National Science Foundation.

"This grant brings us one step closer to achieving our goals of improving outcomes for patients," Nhiem Cao, director of operations for Lapovations, said in a statement.

While major complications are rare in laparoscopic procedures, AbGrab uses suction to grasp the abdominal wall, making it more reliable and less invasive than current methods, according to the company.

Laparoscopic procedures, sometimes called band-aid, or keyhole surgery, are performed through a small incision. In 2017 there were 3.5 million laparoscopic procedures performed in the U.S., according to IData Research, a Canadian health care market research company.

-- John Magsam

Arkansas Index rises 3.59, reaches 411.66

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed at 411.66 Tuesday, up 3.59.

Nine stocks rose, and six fell.

"The S&P 500 index rallied for the fifth-straight session to close within reach of its 200-day moving average in advance of President [Donald] Trump's State of the Union address," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 02/06/2019