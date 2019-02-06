Arkansas sex offender sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for child porn

A registered sex offender in Northwest Arkansas was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Federal prosecutors alleged Joshua Box, 35, of Fayetteville “knowingly” received child pornography by downloading it to his computer, according to court records. Box pleaded guilty last August to one count each of receiving child pornography and a possession charge, court records show.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas said Wednesday that Box told state corrections officials he had downloaded child pornography during a home visit.

Arkansas court records show Box was convicted of several child pornography charges in 2015 and was sentenced to 10 years probation.

The latest sentence carried a 30-year supervised release as a sex offender condition after Box’s release from prison.

Box was also fined $13,000.