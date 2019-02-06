100 years ago

Feb. 6, 1919

• Petitions from residents of Des Arc asking that the passenger and freight traffic between Des Arc and DeVall's Bluff be restored to conditions that existed until a short time after the United States entered the war, when one passenger train was taken off and the freight service was reduced to one train a day, were taken up yesterday by the Arkansas Railroad Commission. The commission ordered the restoration of the passenger service, but declared it had no jurisdiction over the freight traffic, which is controlled by the Federal Commission.

50 years ago

Feb. 6, 1969

• Companion bills that the author said were designed to lower the divorce rate were introduced Wednesday in the Arkansas House and both encountered loud opposition. HB 336 by Representative James M. Matthews of Dumas would require a 90-day waiting period from the time a marriage license is issued until the marriage ceremony, except when the woman is pregnant. The current waiting period is three days. HB 337 would provide that adultery would be the only ground for granting a divorce. Adultery is one of the grounds for divorce in the present law, but there are several others.

25 years ago

Feb. 6, 1994

• Little Rock school bus drivers who complain that student misbehavior is increasing now have numbers to support their claim. Brad Montgomery, the Little Rock School District transportation director, said Saturday there were 2,449 behavior incidents on buses as of Jan. 4. He projected the number will exceed 5,400 by the end of the school year. That compares with 3,912 incidents in all of 1992-93 and 1,318 incidents in 1991-92. "We really need to look at this," Montgomery said about discipline problems on buses. "A school bus is a dangerous place to misbehave. The consequences can be fatal."

10 years ago

Feb. 6, 2009

• Gov. Mike Beebe's effort to raise taxes on cigarettes and other forms of tobacco squeaked through the state House of Representatives on Thursday after one Republican referred to "waterboarding" tactics of Democratic leaders applying pressure to undecided members. Afterward, House Speaker Robbie Wills, D-Conway, said he hadn't intimidated anyone, but any political capital spent on the effort was "well worth it." With the 75-24 vote, Beebe's plan cleared its first hurdle. The bill, which now goes to the Senate for further consideration, would raise $86 million by levying a 56-cent-per-pack tax on cigarettes as well as raising the state tax on other forms of tobacco. A three-fourths favorable vote -- 75 members in the 100-member House -- was needed to pass the bill.

Metro on 02/06/2019