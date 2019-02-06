Outburst blamed for state firing

Frank GoBell, business operations manager for the state Office of Long Term Care, was fired Jan. 25 after directing "an outburst of abusive language" toward state officials during a meeting, one of GoBell's supervisors said in a termination letter.

The state Department of Human Services released the letter and other records related to the termination on Tuesday, more than a week after they were requested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Department spokesman Amy Webb cited a five-day period in which employees can contest an agency decision before it becomes final.

Office of Long Term Care Director Carol Shockley cited the firing as one of the reasons she resigned last week.

In a phone interview when she resigned, Shockley said she'd worked with GoBell almost 20 years, "and he did a superlative job."

Shockley also cited difficulties she had working with Craig Cloud, who became her supervisor in 2017 when her office was moved under a new division with the Human Services Department.

Cloud is director of the department's Division of Provider Services and Quality Assurance.

GoBell's firing was precipitated by comments he made to Cloud during a Jan. 14 meeting concerning the transfer of nursing homes from the ownership of Skyline Healthcare, according to GoBell's written account of their interaction.

GoBell, whose annual salary was $86,312, said he told Cloud during the meeting that it would take the office about one day to process each change of ownership.

"You replied that timeframe wasn't soon enough and stating you wanted it earlier," GoBell wrote in the Jan. 22 statement to Cloud. "I raised my voice and replied that the Office of Long Term Care has repeatedly told you that it would take approximately one day to process one packet.

"I then stated that if you didn't like it, you could fire me."

He wrote that he later told Cloud, "F*** you," after Cloud told him he was dismissed. He said he remained seated during the meeting and didn't take any aggressive actions.

GoBell was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 18 during a department inquiry into his behavior during the meeting, according to the records provided to the newspaper Tuesday.

The office, which has about 100 employees, licenses and inspects nursing homes, assisted living facilities, facilities housing the developmentally disabled, and adult day care centers. It also investigates complaints against long-term care facilities and their employees.

