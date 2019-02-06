Preserving daylight

Gather around, children, and we'll tell you the story of a letter writer for this very publication who made national waves with his thoughts in April of 2007, the Year of Our Lord.

The attention wasn't undeserved, just confused. Our correspondent's name was/is Connie M. Meskimen, and some have called him the Sage of Hot Springs. Ah, well, every town needs a sage, or at least a pundit who's part philosopher, part smarty pants.

His letter in the spring of that year raised a few eyebrows, and, from what we've heard, not only in this country. Please do read his communication below, reprinted here at once and prominently, in the voice and accent of your most boring teacher in school. Just for effect. For us, we'll read it with a heavy Brahmin with a hint of John Kerry. Here is his three-paragraph letter, printed in its entirety:

"You may have noticed that March of this year was particularly hot. As a matter of fact, I understand that it was the hottest March since the beginning of the last century. All of the trees were fully leafed out and legions of bugs and snakes were crawling around during a time in Arkansas when, on a normal year, we might see a snowflake or two.

"This should come as no surprise to any reasonable person. As you know, Daylight Saving Time started almost a month early this year. You would think that members of Congress would have considered the warming effect that an extra hour of daylight would have on our climate. Or did they?

"Perhaps this is another plot by a liberal Congress to make us believe that global warming is a real threat. Perhaps next time there should be serious studies performed before Congress passes laws with such far-reaching effects."

It was wholly a pleasure to read the piece once again. Every now and then, we need to take it out, brush the dust off of it, and give it another go. Sorta like re-reading Mark Twain's essay "The Awful German Language" every year or so, just to give us an example of what a good writer can do with his own language.

We actually got responses to Connie Meskimen's letter, giving him--and us--what fer. If there's no accounting for taste, that goes double for senses of humor.

You may have noticed that Daylight Saving Time is back in the news. And if there's something that'll get everybody's mind off of the SOTU, abortion and college basketball, it's a good old-fashioned wrestlin' match over Daylight Saving Time. (Copy editors get into fistfights over whether Saving should be singular or plural.)

A bill sponsored by state Rep. Sarah Capp of Ozark would make Arkansas the third state in the Union to observe standard time year-around.

Which is remarkable to begin with. That is, somebody should remark when something that's observed only four months of the year is considered "standard." Daylight Saving Time goes from the beginning of March to the first Sunday in November. Shouldn't that be considered standard? Or should we just be satisfied with the old editor's reply when something doesn't make sense: That's our style, dammit!

Federal law apparently allows states to opt out of Daylight Saving Time--but doesn't allow states to adopt DST for the whole year. Why is anybody's guess.

(Those feds might be bossy, but they're never modest. When Congress announced the first Daylight Saving Time in 1918, the legislative branch of the United States government said it did so "to preserve daylight." Nobody said if Congress rested on the seventh day.)

There are all kinds of myths about Daylight Saving Time. No, it wasn't invented for farmers, many of whom hate switching back and forth. According to studies, it doesn't save all that much energy in the summer months.

But our considered editorial opinion: We like the longer afternoons in the summer. There's more time for iced tea and the porch swing. Instead of getting rid of Daylight Saving Time, why not make it "standard"--that is, the norm year-around?

The papers say Florida and California have passed bills eliminating standard time--we love the way that sounds, just the hubris of it all. And instead those states want a permanent DST. All it would take is an Act of Congress allowing it, and such an act is in the works.

Either way, thanks to Rep. Capp for the biennial dustup and reason to discuss something besides the SOTU, abortion and college basketball. And thanks to letter writers like Connie Meskimen and others, who make this opinion section more interesting with their correspondences. And if some folks back East or overseas don't get it, or us, then it's just their loss.

