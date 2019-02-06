RB A'Montate Spivey turns down Rebels, signs with Hogs

Running back A'Montae Spivey honored his commitment to Arkansas and signed with the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

Spivey, 6-1, 207 pounds, 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Phenix City (Ala.) Central, committed to the Razorbacks on Aug. 6 of last year over LSU, Purdue, Cincinnati and others, but recently began to seriously consider Ole Miss.

The Rebels offered him a scholarship on Nov. 18 and he recently took an official visit to Oxford.

Spivey and his parents made an official visit to Fayetteville for the Razorbacks' game against Alabama on Oct. 6. He announced his plans to remain with the Razorbacks during a ceremony at his school Wednesday morning.

Spivey had 74 carries for 994 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. As a senior, he rushed 178 times for 1,338 yards and 19 touchdowns to lead the Red Devils to 14-0 record and the Class 7A state championship.

Spivey is a consensus three-star prospect by recruiting services and national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network.

“He’s a good-size back that runs with power, balance and good speed,” Lemming said. “He’s tough to bring down and can run over defenders, but also has enough quickness to cause damage on the perimeter.”

Arkansas made a statement when the offensive staff visited with Spivey and his family on Jan. 14. Head coach Chad Morris, offensive coordinator Joe Craddock and running backs coach Jeff Traylor also visited Spivey and family last Friday.